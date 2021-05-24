The Falls High School baseball team defeated its cross-county rival, the Littlefork-Big Falls Vikings, at home May 20 in six innings by a score of 12-2.
The win raises the Broncos' record to 7-7, while the Vikings drop to 5-6.
Game summary
The defenses of both teams started out strong in the ball game, making the opposition go three up-three down in the first inning.
After the second innings similarly went by scoreless, the Broncos got onto the scoreboard in the third inning when Tucker Hell and Max Marcotte were brought home by a Joe Talmage double.
The scoring continued for the Broncos in the third when Bryant Koenig hit a triple to advance Talmage and Owen Wherley home.
The Vikings got on the scoreboard themselves when a hit by Brayden Maish brought home AJ Knaeble and Dale Erickson in the fourth inning to cut the Bronco lead in half.
However, the Broncos replied in the bottom of the fourth, getting three home to get their runs back and then some.
One run in the fifth and four in the sixth gave the Broncos the early win.
Player comments
Hell said the Broncos used a heartbreaking 10-9 loss to Ely on the road as motivation for the win streak they've been on.
"Obviously we were a little upset we didn't get the win that night," he said. "We put it past us and had a good day of practice Monday, and got back to work the next day."
Hell said the Broncos' wins have come mainly from being patient at the plate.
"We've gotten more disciplined at choosing the balls we like," he said. "We're getting smarter at the plate, not to mention our pitching has been great."
Erickson said while the Vikings didn't get the result they wanted, he was proud of how they kept playing.
"We didn't give up," he said. "We kept fighting through to the end. We had a couple balls get away from us, but we didn't truly start giving up hits until late in the game."
Up next
The Broncos and Vikings will both be in action at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow, with the Broncos traveling to face the Roseau Rams and the Vikings hosting the Ely Timberwolves.