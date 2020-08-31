The Bronco Bass Fishing Club held its end of season banquet at Smokey Bear Park Aug. 26.
In this banquet, it was announced six anglers qualified for the state tournament.
The following anglers will hit the waters of Pelican Lake in Orr Sept. 19-20:
- Carter McBride
- Preston Benedix
- Matt Kennedy
- Ian Olson
- Max Marcotte
- Gavin Loveless
McBride, Kennedy and Marcotte were also the recipients of the Bronco Bass Fishing Club Scholarships.
Finally, McBride earned the title of Angler of the Year for his performances during the various tournaments of the season.