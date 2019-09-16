The Bronco Bass Fishing Club sent six of its anglers to fish on Lake Pokegama in the Student Angler Tournament Trail's State Team Championship Saturday and Sunday.
Max Marcotte, Cullen Jensen, Preston Benedix, Gavin Loveless, Ben Glowack and Paul Harder competed against 27 other teams during the tournament.
At the end of the tourney, the Broncos finished up in seventh place, in a field that consisted of over 60 boats in the waters of Lake Pokegama.
The Broncos hit the daily limit of 15 fish each day, catching 21 pounds Saturday and 42 pounds Sunday for a combined weight of 64 pounds.
Head coach Chris Zahn said he is very proud of the way his team performed in only its second year of existence.
"The boys fished hard and was I so impressed with how they all worked together as a team," he said. "All the kids did good and never gave up. They finished strong with a great second day by doubling their weight from the first day."
Preston Benedix had the biggest singular catch for the Broncos during the tournament, netting a 5.1-pound smallmouth bass, missing out on the biggest catch of the tournament by only a couple of ounces.