The Bronco Bass Fishing Club hit the waters of Rainy Lake Sunday for their first tourney of the season.
After all was said and done, Julius Maish and Hayden Swenson were named the winners, catching a combined weight of 15 pounds and 11 ounces.
Maish also claimed the biggest catch of the meet, with a fish weighing 4 pounds and 3 ounces.
Top-five results were:
- 1st - Julius Maish and Hayden Swenson (15-11)
- 2nd - Cadyn Zahn and AJ Knaeble (14-11)
- 3rd - Ian Olson (12-01)
- 4th - Cohlton Schultz and Cody Joslyn (10-11)
- 5th - Ben Glowack and Cooper Jensen (10-10)