The Bronco Bass Fishing Club took to the waters of Kabetogama Lake Monday afternoon for their second tourney of the season.
At the weigh-ins, the Broncos had a first for their program, with two teams tying for first place.
The teams of Cooper Jensen/Gavin Jensen and Tucker Lucek/Rylie Ritch both caught a combined weight of 16.68 pounds.
Cooper Jensen also had the biggest individual catch of the tourney, with four pounds, five ounces.
Complete results
T-1st - Cooper Jensen and Gavin Jensen (16.68)
T-1st - Tucker Lucek and Rylie Ritch (16.68)
3rd - Tanner Gustafson, Andrew Eide and Jake Olson (15.7)
4th - Cadyn Zahn and CeJay Hasbargen (15.2)
5th - Ben Glowack, Dillon Rud and AJ Knaeble (14.6)
6th - Gavin Loveless and Caleb Joslyn (14.2)
7th - Preston Benedix and Carter McBride (13.8)
8th - Cody Joslyn and Brody Carlson (12.75)
9th - Kane Thompson and Parker Olson (11.5)
10th - Hayden Swenson, Kim Wehrenberg and Matthew Fuller (9.9)
11th - Keegan Gustafson and Thomas Larson (7.9)