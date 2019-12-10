The Falls High School bowling team competed in its fourth-consecutive Minnesota State Bowling Tournament Sunday.
The Broncos competed against the other best teams from Minnesota in Alexandria to determine who would take home the crown.
After the first round, the Broncos moved into the second round as the No. 6 seed, competing against Hutchinson, Sibley East and South St. Paul.
Although the Broncos didn’t make it to the third and final round, they bowled well enough to finish 12th in the tournament.