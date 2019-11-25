The Falls High School bowling team will be going to the Minnesota State Bowling Tournament for the fourth-straight year after winning the Class A North Super Regional Tournament in St. Cloud Saturday.
After a 10-game qualifying round, the Broncos were in third place heading into the bracket round.
In the bracket round, the Broncos beat teams from Duluth East and Big Lake to advance to the championship round.
The Broncos went on to beat the New York Mills Eagles by 101 pins to win the tournament and advance to state.
The state tournament takes place Dec. 8 in Alexandria.