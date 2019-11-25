Bronco bowling team

The Bronco bowling team poses together after winning the super regional tournament. 

Front row, from left, are Andrew Boelk, Nick Tanner, Melody Ruelle, Owen Wherley and Briana Hahnerberg

Back row, from left, are coach Barry Miller, Nick Bernath, Alex Robar, Will Peterson, Carson Symanietz, Nick Solar and coach Ralph Ruelle

The Falls High School bowling team will be going to the Minnesota State Bowling Tournament for the fourth-straight year after winning the Class A North Super Regional Tournament in St. Cloud Saturday.

After a 10-game qualifying round, the Broncos were in third place heading into the bracket round.

In the bracket round, the Broncos beat teams from Duluth East and Big Lake to advance to the championship round.

The Broncos went on to beat the New York Mills Eagles by 101 pins to win the tournament and advance to state.

The state tournament takes place Dec. 8 in Alexandria.

