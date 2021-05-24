The Falls High School bowling team capped off its 2021 season by capturing the Class A State Championship at the Minnesota State Bowling Meet in Bloomington Saturday.
The Bronco bowling team consists of members from FHS, Baudette and Indus.
The title is the first team championship for FHS since Bronco boys' hockey won it all in 1995, and the first title period since Emma Gilbert won state in shot put in 2017.
All-conference meet
Before the state competition Saturday, some of the Broncos took part in the All-Conference Meet Friday.
The North Central Conference Gold Team, of which Broncos Nick Tanner and Carson Symanietz were members, finished fifth overall out of 24 different teams.
State meet
The opening round of the tournament was in pool-style, and the Broncos were situated in Pool A. Only the top-eight teams would move on to the bracketed round.
The Broncos went 4-3 during this round, winning against teams from Duluth Denfeld, Virginia, Hutchison and New York Mills, making it into the bracketed rounds as the final eighth seed.
As the bottom seed, the Broncos were slated to go against the top-seeded St. Croix Lutheran Crusaders.
The Broncos tied the first game with a score of 182, but won the second game by 13 pins to upset the top seed and move on to the semifinals.
They met the Winona Winhawks in the final four, winning game one with a score of 218, besting their opponents by six pins, and also won game two o move onto the championship round.
Facing St. Anthony in the finals, the Broncos were looking for a bit of revenge, as the Huskies swept them in the pool round.
After winning game one by a single pin, the Broncos captured the state title with a 29-pin victory in the second game.
Comments
Head coach Barry Miller said the team persevered because they had faith in themselves.
"We knew we had a tough road to make it to the championship game but our team believes in itself," he said. "The Broncos performed great and overcame some small mistakes but made less mistakes than the other teams. Knowing our team was going against a lot bigger programs which have one varsity team, four junior varsity teams and a junior program makes winning this title feel so great and it helps make believers to show that anyone can win and not let the pressure get to you."
Nick Tanner said he's still in disbelief a few days after the fact.
"It is a great feeling that even with a few days to let sink in I still cant believe it," he said. "It feels great seeing everyone on the team's hard work pay off finally and get the win."
"At first I didn't really know how to feel," Owen Wherley agreed. "After a day or two is just hit me. We're state champions."
Even though the Broncos had a chance of revenge against St. Anthony, Will Peterson said it was the last thing on his mind during the game.
"I wasn't too focused on it," he said. "Now, even just in general, it feels even better now than it did on the day it happened."
Nick "Bernie" Bernath said he was celebrating the moment the Broncos won.
"I was so happy, I screamed as loud as I could," he said. "The next morning I thought it was a dream, but I looked at my state champion plaque and realized it all happened."
When told his team was the first Bronco squad to win a state title in over 20 years, Carson Symanietz had a surprised look on his face.
"That's the first I've heard of it," he said. "Knowing that makes this win even better."