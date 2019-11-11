The Falls High School bowling team took home a victory in the North Central Conference Tournament at Timber Pins Saturday afternoon.
The Broncos took on teams from Virginia, Grand Rapids and Hibbing during the tournament.
The Broncos had to bowl eight qualifying games at the beginning of the tournament. After those eight games, the Broncos were seeded No. 1 with 1,363 pins.
In the bracket stage of the tournament, the Broncos beat the Blue Devils 371-283.
In the championship game, The Broncos bested the Bluejackets 391-300 to take the tournament.
The Broncos will be back in action Nov. 23 when they travel to St. Cloud to compete in Super Regionals.