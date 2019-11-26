2019-20 roster
Seniors
Jace Hallin, Cole Anderson and Logan Coval
Juniors
Ashton Hielscher, Jesse Forsythe, Bryant Koenig, Justin Piekarski, Riley Larson, Julian Kittleson, Nick Tanner and Cullen Rein
Sophomores
Knute Boerger and Jett Tomczak
Head coach
Amis MacKenzie (third year as head coach)
Assistants
John Reller and Matt Salo
Student managers
Maddie Buller, Megan McBride and Nathan Anderson
Past season records
2018-19: 10-15
2017-18: 10-17
2016-17: 12-14
Top returning athletes
- Jace Hallin
- Cullen Rein
- Cole Anderson
- Bryant Koenig
Key losses
- Armando Barrios
- Taylor Wilson
- Max Olson
2018-19 postseason
- Lost 59-42 to Virginia in first round of Section 7AA Tournament.
Strengths of team
MacKenzie: Our defense, offensive transitions and teamwork.
Question marks on the season
MacKenzie: Our rebounding and closeouts.
News and notes
- The Broncos' season and home opener will be at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Chisholm Bluestreaks.