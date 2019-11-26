2019-20 roster 

Seniors 

Jace Hallin, Cole Anderson and Logan Coval

Juniors 

Ashton Hielscher, Jesse Forsythe, Bryant Koenig, Justin Piekarski, Riley Larson, Julian Kittleson, Nick Tanner and Cullen Rein

Sophomores 

Knute Boerger and Jett Tomczak

Head coach 

Amis MacKenzie (third year as head coach)

Assistants 

John Reller and Matt Salo

Student managers 

Maddie Buller, Megan McBride and Nathan Anderson

Past season records 

2018-19: 10-15

2017-18: 10-17

2016-17: 12-14

Top returning athletes 

  • Jace Hallin
  • Cullen Rein
  • Cole Anderson
  • Bryant Koenig

Key losses 

  • Armando Barrios
  • Taylor Wilson
  • Max Olson

2018-19 postseason 

  • Lost 59-42 to Virginia in first round of Section 7AA Tournament.

Strengths of team 

MacKenzie: Our defense, offensive transitions and teamwork.

Question marks on the season 

MacKenzie: Our rebounding and closeouts.

News and notes 

  • The Broncos' season and home opener will be at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Chisholm Bluestreaks.

