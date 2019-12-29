The Falls High School boys' hockey team went 1-2 during the Hockeytown Holiday Classic in Warroad Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
First, the Broncos fell 6-2 against the Osseo Orioles.
Goal scorers were:
- (Shorthanded) Anthony Saari at 16:05 into the second period
- Tucker Hell (assisted by Bradyn Dremmel) at 3:33 into the third period
Next, the Broncos notched a 4-3 win against the Grafton/Park River Spoilers.
Goal scorers were:
- Bradyn Dremmel at 9:19 into the first period
- Kian Gonzales (assisted by Ben Skifstad) at 5:10 into the second period
- (Power play) Brady Wicklund (assisted by Kian Gonzales and Bradyn Dremmel) at 13:31 into the second period
- (Power play) Ben Skifstad (assisted by Brenden Benike and Anthony Saari) at 12:58 into the third period
Finally, the Broncos ended the tournament with a 6-0 loss to the hosting Warroad Warriors.
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7 p.m. Friday when they host the Ely Timberwolves.