The Falls High School boys' hockey team went 1-2 during the Hockeytown Holiday Classic in Warroad Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

First, the Broncos fell 6-2 against the Osseo Orioles.

Goal scorers were:

  • (Shorthanded) Anthony Saari at 16:05 into the second period
  • Tucker Hell (assisted by Bradyn Dremmel) at 3:33 into the third period

Next, the Broncos notched a 4-3 win against the Grafton/Park River Spoilers.

Goal scorers were:

  • Bradyn Dremmel at 9:19 into the first period 
  • Kian Gonzales (assisted by Ben Skifstad) at 5:10 into the second period
  • (Power play) Brady Wicklund (assisted by Kian Gonzales and Bradyn Dremmel) at 13:31 into the second period
  • (Power play) Ben Skifstad (assisted by Brenden Benike and Anthony Saari) at 12:58 into the third period

Finally, the Broncos ended the tournament with a 6-0 loss to the hosting Warroad Warriors.

The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7 p.m. Friday when they host the Ely Timberwolves.

