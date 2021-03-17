The Falls High School boys' basketball team is heading into the playoffs with a win, besting the Proctor Rails at home 76-65 Saturday.
The win raises the Broncos' record to 9-9.
Top scorers were:
- Jett Tomczak - 32 points (9 field goals, 4 three pointers and 2 free throws)
- Cullen Rein - 16 points (6 field goals and 4 free throws)
The Broncos were back on the court Wednesday when they traveled to face the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears in the first round of the playoffs, the results of which were unavailable at press time.