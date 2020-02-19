EVELETH - The Falls High School boys' hockey team fell 5-1 on the road to the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears in the quarterfinals of the Section 7A Tournament Tuesday evening.
On the line was a trip to the AMSOIL Arena in Duluth for the semifinals.
Goal scorer
- Justin Besch at 5:58 into the third period
Game summary
The Broncos came out firing in the first period, stacking up shots on goal but not quite getting any pucks in the net.
Despite the Broncos leading 8-5 in shots, it was the Golden Bears who struck first, scoring on a power play around six minutes into the opening period.
Most of the Broncos' shots hit the Golden Bear goalie center-mass, not having a good chance to deflect into the net.
The second period was when the Golden Bear offense started getting hot, soon surpassing the Broncos in shots.
The Broncos had some opportunities to cut into the Golden Bear lead, but those were snuffed out by not getting good touches on the puck or by their passes being intercepted.
The home team managed to tack on two more goals before the buzzer signaled the end of the second period, putting the Broncos in a 3-0 hole.
The lone Bronco goal of Tuesday's game came when senior Justin Besch scored an unassisted goal six minutes into the third.
However, any momentum that goal gave the Broncos was taken away when the Golden Bears scored their fourth just 20 seconds later.
The Golden Bears scored one more goal to seal the win.
The Broncos end the 2019-20 season with a 13-12-1 record.