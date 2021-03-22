ESKO - The Falls High School boys' basketball team fell on the road 80-42 Friday evening to the Esko Eskomos in the quarterfinals of the Section 7AA Tournament.
03/17 vs. Eveleth-Gilbert
The Broncos advanced to the quarterfinals by scoring a 66-64 road win March 17 against the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears in the first round.
Top scorers
- Riley Larson - 12 points (4 field goals and 4 free throws)
- Owen Wherley - 11 points (5 field goals and 1 free throw)
Game summary
The Broncos quickly jumped ahead in the beginning of Friday's game, taking advantage of quick passes to go on a 5-0 run.
However, the Eskomos didn't stay down for long, using their taller players to score points inside the paint.
The hosts also excelled in getting offensive rebounds, allowing them to take a lead of their own and extending said lead.
Meanwhile, the Broncos ran into a string of bad luck getting their own shots to land down the stretch of the first half, which the Eskomos took advantage of to run up their own score, heading into halftime with a 19-point lead.
The two squads opened the second half by trading baskets.
While the Broncos did a better job in getting their shots to land, they continued to struggle on defense, allowing the hosting offense to keep their lead.
Ultimately, the Broncos were unable to get themselves back into contention.
Coach's comments
Head coach Don Rolando said his team had positives and negatives throughout the season, but he's happy with how his first year as head coach panned out.
"We've had ups and downs," he said. "We've had winning streaks and losing streaks and I'm sure there are a few games where we wish we could go back in time and replay."
Rolando said his team played a great squad in the Eskomos.
"We came out firing on all cylinders, but they were able to calm down and come back," he said. "They're a great ball club and it wouldn't surprise me to see them in the finals."
The Broncos close out the 2021 season with a 10-10 record.