FORT FRANCES - The Falls High School boys' hockey team were defeated on the road Tuesday evening, losing 4-3 to the Fort Frances Muskies in the second round of the 2019-20 Border Battle.
In their first meeting Dec. 20, the Broncos defeated the Muskies 3-2 on their home ice.
Goal scorers
- Jaxon Germain at 2:22 into the first period
- Brenden Benike (assisted by Ben Skifstad and Parker Sivonen) at 6:22 into the second period
- (Power play) Bradyn Dremmel (assisted by Jaxon Germain and Justin Besch) with 3:34 to go in the third period
Game summary
Both teams started Tuesday's game skating fast and hitting hard, as one might expect from such a big rivalry game.
The Broncos were first on the board when senior captain Jaxon Germain finessed the puck past the Muskie goalie a couple of minutes into the first.
This was the only goal scored in the first period, as the subsequent Bronco shots were unable to find the net, including a slap shot made by senior captain Bradyn Dremmel that rang off the crossbar.
The Broncos extended their lead six minutes into the second period when senior Brenden Benike took advantage of a pass to get the puck into the net.
However, the Muskies answered a minute later with a goal of their own.
This started a chain which saw the Muskies score four unanswered goals to take a 4-2 lead in the final period.
Although Dremmel connected on a slap shot to cut the Muskie lead to one, they were unable to find the equalizer to keep the game going.
Head coach George McDonald said Tuesday's game was a case of the Broncos getting outpaced by the Muskies.
"I don't think we matched their intensity, especially in the second period," he said. "It's a tough loss."
McDonald went on to say he understands this loss will sting for a while, but the Broncos need to dust themselves off and keep moving.
"This is a tough game to leave behind us, but I told them in the locker room that there's nothing we can do about it now," he said. "We need to get back to practice tomorrow and prepare for Greenway."
More to come
The Broncos were also in action Thursday when they traveled to face the Greenway Raiders, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 3 p.m. today when they travel to face the Crookston Pirates.