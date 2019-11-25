The Falls High School boys' hockey team fell 4-0 to the Little Falls Flyers in the Broncos' home opener Friday evening.
The loss puts the Broncos at an even 1-1.
Key stats
- Shots on goal: 37-18 in favor of the Flyers
- Goalie Mitchell Nemec recorded 33 saves during the game
Game summary
The Broncos struggled to find their footing on offense through much of Friday's game, only managing to get three shots on the Flyers' goal in the first period.
The Flyers struck first, scoring with just under four minutes to go in the first period.
In the second period, the Broncos took advantage on a couple power plays to get more offense in, out-shooting the Flyers 11-9, but not finding the back of the net.
The Flyers' offense exploded in the third period, scoring three more goals (including one open-netter) to take a 4-0 victory.
Senior and captain Bradyn Dremmel said he was happy with how the Broncos worked when they got into the Flyers' end of the ice, but they need to capitalize on those opportunities.
"When we got into their zone we cycled the puck really well," he said. "We had some opportunities, but we just got to bury them."
When asked about the Broncos' next two games, at Eveleth-Gilbert and at Lake of the Woods, Dremmel said he and his team will be looking to bounce back from the loss.
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 6 p.m. Friday when they travel to take on the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.