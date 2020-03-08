PROCTOR — The Falls High School boys’ ended their season Thursday evening with a 55-47 loss to the Proctor Rails in the opening round of the Section 7AA Tournament.
Game summary
In the opening minutes of Thursday’s contest, the Broncos jumped to an early 10-5 lead by getting rebounds off of missed Rail shots.
The Rails also tried a ton of shots from behind the three-point line, many of which didn’t fall.
However, the Broncos made mistakes of their own to keep them from truly running away with a big lead.
The teams trade leads to close out the first half, but it was the Broncos who had the lead at halftime by getting open looks inside the paint.
The Broncos started the second half on a 6-0 run, but the Rails powered back with a scoring run of their own to get back into contention.
Throughout the second half, the Broncos go on small scoring runs but various factors kept them from getting a 10-point lead on their opponents.
Eventually, the Rails tied the game 42-42 with five minutes to go, gaining the lead soon after.
The Rails went on to keep this lead as the Broncos were unable to regain control as the final buzzer sounded.
Head coach Amis MacKenzie said although the game didn’t go their way, he’s proud of the effort his players showed.
“They left everything on the floor and that’s all you can ask for,” he said. “Unfortunately the scoreboard didn’t go in our favor, but this team is a resilient group.”
The Broncos ended the 2019-20 season with a 10-16 record.