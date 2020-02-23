The Falls High School boys' basketball team fell 93-46 at home to the Deer River Warriors Friday evening.
The loss places the Broncos' record at 9-13
Game summary
The Warriors started Friday's game hot, going on a 10-1 scoring run in the opening minutes.
Most of the Warriors' points in the first half came from behind the three-point line, allowing them to jump ahead with a 27-7 lead.
Although the Broncos struggled to put points on the board in the opening minutes, they began connecting with their shots as the first half ticked by.
However, the Bronco defense had troubles containing the Warrior offense, leading the home team to enter the locker room with a 35-point deficit.
Things didn't improve for the Broncos in the second half, as the Warriors continued to pour on the points to put them in a hole they could not climb out of.
02/22 @ Duluth Marshall
The Broncos were also in action Saturday against the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers. The Broncos lost 86-71.
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they travel to take on the Mesabi East Giants.