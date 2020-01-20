The Falls High School boys' hockey team went 0-2 over last weekend.
The losses puts the Broncos' record at 8-7-1.
01/17 vs. Denfeld
First, the Broncos lost to the Denfeld Hunters 7-2 Friday.
Goal scorers were:
- Bradyn Dremmel (assisted by Brady Wicklund) at 2:10 into the third period
- (Power play) Travis Kalar (assisted by Brady Wicklund and Kian Gonzales) at 5:30 into the third period
Junior Max Marcotte said the Broncos didn't match the energy the Hunters were putting out.
"They set the pace pretty high tonight and we just didn't come out as hot as we should have," he said.
01/18 vs. Red Lake Falls
Next, the Broncos fell 3-1 to the Red Lake Falls Eagles Saturday afternoon.
The lone goal scorer was:
- Justin Besch (assisted by Travis Kalar) at 6:58 into the third period
Junior Jordan Smith said he believes the Broncos out-played the Eagles, but they couldn't capitalize on their goal opportunities.
"We had out-shot them and out-played them, we just couldn't get the puck in the net," he said. "I feel that's one thing we struggle on."
More to come
The Broncos were back in action Tuesday when they hosted the Greenway Raiders, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7 p.m. Thursday when they host the North Shore Storm.