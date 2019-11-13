2019-20 roster
Seniors
Anthony Saari, Ben Skifstad, Bradyn Dremmel, Brenden Benike, Jackson Schulz, Jake Erickson, Jaxon Germain, John Boerger, Justin Besch, Kian Gonzales and Travis Kalar
Juniors
Brady Wicklund, Jordan Smith, Max Marcotte, Mitchell Nemec and Tucker Hell
Head coach
George McDonald (fifth year as head coach)
Assistants
- Chad Baldwin
- Eric Olson
Student manager
- Christian Nelson
Past season records
2018-19: 7-17-1
2017-18: 13-12-1
2016-17: 10-16
Top returning athletes
- Bradyn Dremmel
- Travis Kalar
- Jaxon Germain
Key losses
- Simon Palm
- Joe Glowack
- Carter Germain
2018-19 postseason
- Lost 4-3 to Ely/Northeast Range in first round of Section 7A Tournament.
Strengths of the team
McDonald: We have a lot of upperclassmen this year, including 11 seniors. So we will have a lot of great leadership the younger kids can benefit from. The season didn't end the way we wanted it to last season, so I think these kids will come out with a chip on their shoulder and will be ready to play.
Question marks on the season
McDonald: We need to work on our defensive play and not give up so many goals. I think if we do that we will get a lot more offensive opportunities.
News and notes
- The Broncos' season and home opener will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 when they host the Little Falls Flyers.