The Falls High School boys' basketball team lost a close home game 87-82 to the Two Harbors Agates Saturday afternoon.
The loss drops the Broncos' record to 6-9.
03/04 @ Eveleth-Gilbert
The Broncos were also in action March 4 when they traveled to face the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears. The Broncos lost 67-59.
Top scorer was Jett Tomczak with 23 points.
Top scorers
- Jett Tomczak - 33 points (11 field goals, 5 free throws and 2 three pointers)
- Cullen Rein - 20 points (8 field goals, 1 three pointer and 1 free throw)
- Riley Larson - 19 points (9 field goals and 1 free throw)
Game summary
Both teams started Saturday's contest trading baskets and leads.
However, the visitors held an advantage thanks to their three-point shooting.
The Agates did well in drawing the Bronco defense into the paint, then kicking the ball outside for an open three.
Down 11 points with seven minutes to go in the first half, the Broncos started to make a comeback, but mistakes such as turnovers kept them from tying the game back up.
Each time the Broncos brought the score within a couple of possessions, the Agates went on a scoring run of their own to erase the home team's work.
Heading into the second half with a nine-point lead, the Agates start with a 11-3 scoring run to extend their lead.
Down over 15 points with 10 minutes to go, the Broncos attempted to stage a comeback, scoring eight unanswered baskets to cut into the Agate lead.
Contending with some additional Agate baskets, the Broncos cut the lead to 11 points with eight minutes to go.
With just under five minutes to go, the Broncos came back to within five points.
The tension continued as time ticked away in the final half, the Agates hanging on with a 78-75 lead with 3:45 left.
Still down three points with 95 seconds to go, Bronco head coach Don Rolando called a timeout to discuss possible plays with his players.
However, the Agate defense held tough against the Bronco surge, taking home the victory.
Coach's comments
Rolando said the Broncos not completing comebacks had unfortunately been a trend this season.
"It's the same story," he said. "We had some mental lapses, made a furious comeback but were unable to close it out."
Moving forward, Rolando said the Broncos will be heavily focusing on limiting their turnovers.
"Turnovers had been a problem for us all year," he said. "If we don't take care of that, then we're going to have more days like today."
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Monday when they travel to face the Mesabi East Giants.