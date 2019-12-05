2019-20 roster
Senior
Alex Bissonnette
Juniors
Cody Jantzen, Jake Slatinski and Gavin Wilson
Sophomores
Ethan Cowlishaw, Colton Hollis, Adrion Mannausau, Anthony Scholler and Daniel Vasilyev
Freshmen
Trygg Hemstad, Will Serrano and Josh Wherley
Seventh graders
Liam Cowlishaw, William Ginter and Brendyn Scholler
Head coach
Steve Joslyn (fourth year as head coach)
Assistant
Josh Sobkowicz
Student manager
Lindsey Lucy
Top returning athletes
- Alex Bissonnette
- Adrion Mannausau
- Will Serrano
Key losses
- Ed Serrano
- Robert Sweney
- Logan Phillips
2018-19 postseason
- The Broncos had four swimmers, two divers and three relay teams qualify for the Section 6A Finals, but none were able to qualify for the state meet.
Strengths of team
Joslyn: This year, they are very goal orientated and have their sights on it right away. A number of swimmers missed going to state by just one place in finishing so they have come into this season much more focused and willing to go extra, even after complaining I was working them too hard.
Question marks on the season
Joslyn: Recruiting. Our team is one of the smallest in the section so bringing in a win for Falls High School is extremely challenging. We leave too many events open; only one, or even worse, no swimmer entered into an event. Each swimmer can only participate in a maximum of four events. With 11 events plus diving, we could double the size of our team before a swimmer would only be able to choose three events to compete in.
News and notes
- The Broncos' season and home opener will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when they host the Chisholm Bluestreaks in a dual meet.