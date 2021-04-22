The Falls High School boys' golf team competed in its first meet of the 2021 season Wednesday afternoon, travelling to Virginia.
The Broncos ended up taking second overall with a score of 162, only one stroke behind first-place North Woods.
Individual scores were:
- Nick Tanner - 38
- Mitchell Nemec - 40
- Myles Mason - 40
- Noah Shikowski - 44
- Chase Hoopman - 56
- Ryan Hedlund - 61
- Ezra McGonnigle - 64
The Broncos will be back on the course at 4 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to the Eveleth golf course.