The Falls High School boys' golf team competed in its first meet of the 2021 season Wednesday afternoon, travelling to Virginia.

The Broncos ended up taking second overall with a score of 162, only one stroke behind first-place North Woods. 

Individual scores were:

  • Nick Tanner - 38
  • Mitchell Nemec - 40
  • Myles Mason - 40
  • Noah Shikowski - 44
  • Chase Hoopman - 56
  • Ryan Hedlund - 61
  • Ezra McGonnigle - 64

The Broncos will be back on the course at 4 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to the Eveleth golf course.

