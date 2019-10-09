The Falls High School boys' and girls' cross country teams hosted teams from across northern Minnesota and Fort Frances in the 2019 Hial Pike at The River Golf Course Tuesday afternoon.
With this being their lone home meet of the season, this was a chance for the Broncos to compete in front of their family and friends, showing them how hard they have worked across the 2019 season.
At the end of the meet, the girls' team came away with third place, notching 99 points.
The boys finished fourth overall with 120 points.
Top-three finishers
- 3rd - Jake Erickson (boys), 17:49.5
- 4th - Ryan Ford (girls), 21:26.70
- 14th - Parker Sivonen (boys), 18:28.3
- 17th - Abbi Hutchinson (girls), 23:09.0
- 19th - Bailey Herberg (girls), 23:21.0
- 29th - Adrion Mannausau (boys), 20:01.1
Meet comments
Head coach Paul Hjelle said he was proud of the way his teams performed during the meet.
"All of them gave it their best shot and that's all you can ask of them," he said. "Running in front of family and friends is always exciting. We also had some good times on a slow, muddy course."
One of the loudest voices of support for the Broncos came from assistant coach Sheryl Hendrickson, who supported her runners every step of the way.
"I've been coaching for several years now and I love getting into it," she said. "I lose my voice a lot, but I'm very loud and the kids say they can hear me from across the course. I just love cheering them on because it gets them pumped up."
After the rains Borderland received over the past week, the runners had to contend with a sloppy, muddy course.
"I think I almost lost my shoe a couple times during the race," Jake Erickson said. "I'm pretty happy with how I finished. I got ahead of a couple of guys I haven't beaten before."
Junior Anna Windels echoed Erickson's sentiment about racing in the mud.
"It's like racing in snowshoes," she said.
Sophomore Ryan Ford took the top spot among the Bronco girls, saying she was happy with her performance, but there is always room for improvement.
"I think I did good, but I feel like I could have done better if there wasn't so much mud on the course," she said.
Up next
The Broncos will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course for the Iron Range Conference Meet.