The Falls High School boys' and girls' cross country teams opened their 2020 seasons with a triangular meet in Eveleth Friday.
The Broncos competed against the Mesabi East Giants and the host Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.
The girls finished in second place with 33 points, while the boys finished third with 48.
The Broncos will be back in action at 4 p.m. today when they travel to a meet in Roseau.
Top-three Bronco results
- 2nd - Ryan Ford (girls), 21:50
- 2nd - Anthony Scholler (boys), 18:58
- 4th - Abbi Hutchinson (girls), 22:14
- 6th - Parker Sivonen (boys), 19:52
- 7th - Anna Windels (girls), 23:20
- 10th - Adrion Mannausau (boys), 21:35