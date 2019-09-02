2019 roster
Seniors
Boys: Bradyn Dremmel, Jake Erickson, Kian Gonzales and Ben Skifstad
Girls: Gracie Bahr and Melody Ruelle
Juniors
Boys: Parker Flesland and Ashton Hielscher
Girls: Ella Bahr, Elizabeth Hendrick, Gwenyth Shinners and Anna Windels
Sophomores
Boys: Adrion Mannausau, Anthony Scholler, Parker Sivonen and Jett Tomczak
Girls: Ryan Ford
Freshmen
Boys: Max Dremmel, Nate Dremmel and Colin Kostiuk
Girls: Bailey Herberg, Summer Hesseldahl, Nora Sullivan, Kourtney Talley and Ellen Windels
Eighth graders
Boys: Kalan Murray
Girls: Abbigail Hutchinson
Head coach
Paul Hjelle
Assistant
Sheryl Hendrickson
2018 postseason
- Ryan Ford was the lone Bronco to qualify for the state meet, finishing in 120th with a time of 21:14.4.
Key losses
- Hunter Wilson
- Avery Sivonen
News and notes
- The Broncos' season begins at 4 p.m. Thursday when they travel to Roseau.
- The Broncos' home meet will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at The River Golf Course.