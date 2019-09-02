2019 roster

Seniors 

Boys: Bradyn Dremmel, Jake Erickson, Kian Gonzales and Ben Skifstad

Girls: Gracie Bahr and Melody Ruelle

Juniors 

Boys: Parker Flesland and Ashton Hielscher

Girls: Ella Bahr, Elizabeth Hendrick, Gwenyth Shinners and Anna Windels

Sophomores 

Boys: Adrion Mannausau, Anthony Scholler, Parker Sivonen and Jett Tomczak

Girls: Ryan Ford

Freshmen 

Boys: Max Dremmel, Nate Dremmel and Colin Kostiuk

Girls: Bailey Herberg, Summer Hesseldahl, Nora Sullivan, Kourtney Talley and Ellen Windels

Eighth graders 

Boys: Kalan Murray

Girls: Abbigail Hutchinson

Head coach 

Paul Hjelle

Assistant 

Sheryl Hendrickson

2018 postseason 

  • Ryan Ford was the lone Bronco to qualify for the state meet, finishing in 120th with a time of 21:14.4.

Key losses 

  • Hunter Wilson
  • Avery Sivonen

News and notes 

  • The Broncos' season begins at 4 p.m. Thursday when they travel to Roseau.
  • The Broncos' home meet will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at The River Golf Course.

