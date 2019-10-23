The Falls High School football team's season came to an end Tuesday evening when the Broncos fell to the Mesabi East Giants 26-20 in the first round of the Section 7AA Tournament.
While the game was supposed to be held in Sports Stadium, poor field conditions forced the Broncos to move the game to Mountain Iron-Buhl's field.
Game summary
The Broncos struggled to get momentum going on their side in the first half, leading to a 12-0 deficit heading into halftime.
However, the Broncos started getting points on the board in the second half, bringing the score within 20-12, but costly turnovers kept the home team from tying the game up.
Head coach Jon Froemke said while the Broncos played well in the second half, they needed to play with that same intensity all four quarters to win.
"We just had some penalties in the first half that we couldn't overcome," he said. "If we played the whole game like we played the second half this might have been a different story."
When asked about the graduating seniors, Froemke said he couldn't be prouder of the effort they showed throughout the season.
"I'm incredibly proud of these young men," he said. "Two years ago we were winless, but I think thanks to the effort they gave, this program is heading in the right direction."
The Broncos end the season with a 5-4 record.