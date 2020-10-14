The Falls High School football team fell in its season opener against the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels by a score of 56-6 Friday.
The lone Bronco touchdown of the game came with 10:08 left in the third quarter when Cullen Rein scored on a nine-yard reception from quarterback Ben Glowack.
The Broncos will be back on the field at 7 p.m. tonight when they host the Mesabi East Giants in their home opener.
Stat leaders
- Passing: Ben Glowack, 16/33 for 153 yards
- Receiving: Riley Larson, 77 yards on 7 receptions
- Rushing: Diego Christianson, 37 yards on 11 carries