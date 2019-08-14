2019 roster
A team roster was not available at press time.
Head coach
Jon Froemke (third year as head coach)
Assistants
Jarod Kostiuk (defensive coordinator), Kjell Folgelberg (special teams coordinator), Seth Ettestad (offensive coordinator), Jakob Ettestad (assistant defensive coordinator), Cody Hallin (assistant offensive coordinator) and Seth Bjornrud (assistant offensive coordinator)
Past season records
2018: 3-6
2017: 0-9
2016: 0-9
Top returning athletes
- Jace Hallin
- Anthony Saari
Key losses
- Simon Palm
- Armando Barrios
2018 postseason
- Lost 21-0 to Proctor in first round of Section 7AAA Tournament.
Strengths of the team
Froemke: I feel like our passing game will be really good. For the past few years, I think Bronco football has been a run-focused team, but this year I think we will have a real passing threat.
Question marks on the season
Froemke: Our offensive line needs some work, but it's still early so I think we will start seeing some improvement soon. We also lost Simon Palm who was our long snapper last year and that was a big loss. We're trying to get three guys dialed in here and that's not the easiest thing to do.
News and notes
- The Broncos' season opener will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at North Woods.
- The Broncos' home opener will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 vs. Deer River.