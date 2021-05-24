Any football players looking to improve their gridiron skills will get their chance over the next two months as the Falls High School football team hosts the Bronco Football Stampede Summer Skills Camps.
The camp for grades 4-6 will take place June 21-23. The fee is $30. This will be a fundamentals camp and player-to-player contact will be at a minimum.
The camp for grades 7-12 will be July 12-15 and 26-29. There is no fee for this camp. Players will be divided by age and skill level, and they should also bring their own workout clothes, cleats and mouth guards.
To register, those interested can call the Community Education office at 218-283-2571 ext. 1186.