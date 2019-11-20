2019-20 roster
Seniors
Dayton Busch, Maddy Olson, Melody Ruelle, Holly Wold, Gracie Bahr and Hannah Mark
Juniors
Anna Windels, Maddie Pierre, Lucie Kennedy, Kianna Saeland and Chloe Sullivan
Sophomores
Izzy Valenzuela and Maddie Lowe
Head coach
Jay Boyle (fourth year as head coach)
Assistant
Steve Windels
Past season records
2018-19: 12-14
2017-18: 15-11
2016-17: 18-9
Top returning athletes
- Holly Wold
- Maddy Olson
- Chloe Sullivan
Key losses
- Grace Gilbert
- Taylor Busch
- Libby Miggins
2018-19 postseason
- Lost 89-58 to Duluth Marshall in first round of Section 7AA Tournament.
Strengths of team
Boyle: This team is an athletic group that works hard and communicates well. I think they will continue to grow and progress as the season goes on.
Question marks on the season
Boyle: Ball movement, cutting down on turnovers and playing physical.
News and notes
- The Broncos' season and home opener will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.