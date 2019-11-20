2019-20 roster 

Seniors 

Dayton Busch, Maddy Olson, Melody Ruelle, Holly Wold, Gracie Bahr and Hannah Mark

Juniors 

Anna Windels, Maddie Pierre, Lucie Kennedy, Kianna Saeland and Chloe Sullivan

Sophomores 

Izzy Valenzuela and Maddie Lowe

Head coach 

Jay Boyle (fourth year as head coach)

Assistant 

Steve Windels

Past season records 

2018-19: 12-14

2017-18: 15-11

2016-17: 18-9

Top returning athletes 

  • Holly Wold
  • Maddy Olson
  • Chloe Sullivan

Key losses 

  • Grace Gilbert
  • Taylor Busch
  • Libby Miggins

2018-19 postseason 

  • Lost 89-58 to Duluth Marshall in first round of Section 7AA Tournament.

Strengths of team 

Boyle: This team is an athletic group that works hard and communicates well. I think they will continue to grow and progress as the season goes on.

Question marks on the season 

Boyle: Ball movement, cutting down on turnovers and playing physical.

News and notes 

  • The Broncos' season and home opener will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.

