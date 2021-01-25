The Falls High School girls' basketball team fell 77-49 at home to the Cherry Tigers Monday evening.
The loss puts the Broncos' record at 1-2.
01/21 vs. Mesabi East
Before their game against the Tigers, the Broncos hosted the Mesabi East Giants Jan. 21. The Broncos lost 66-33.
Top scorers
- Chloe Sullivan - 15 points (4 field goals, 2 three pointers and 1 free throw)
- Olivia Thostenson - 11 points (5 field goals and 1 free throw)
- Gracie Swenson - 9 points (4 field goals and 1 free throw)
Game summary
Both teams found struggles in scoring in the opening minutes of Monday's ballgame.
The Tigers retained an edge over the hosting Broncos due to turnovers and rebounding.
These turnovers allowed the Tigers to keep the Broncos constantly on the defense, tiring out the home team and extending their lead.
With just under five minutes to go in the first half, the Broncos attempted a comeback.
However, the Tigers responded with a scoring run of their own, extending their lead to 21 points heading into halftime.
The struggles the Broncos faced in the first half followed them into the second, allowing the Tigers to extend their lead further and to seal the win.
Coach's comments
Head coach Jay Boyle said he was happy with what his team has learned in their past two games.
"We were using both this and the last game as a learning opportunity," he said. "It gives the younger players experience and helps us become a better team as a whole."
Heading forward, Boyle said his team has some work to do if they want to improve.
"We have to work on our passes and we need to get a little better at dealing with good ball pressure," he said. "We're young and I think we're learning a lot. I think in another month or two we're going to be a much better team."
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Greenway Raiders.