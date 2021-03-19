EVELETH - The Falls High School girls' basketball team was defeated 63-40 in the first round of the Section 7AA Tournament by the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears Thursday evening.
Top scorers
- Chloe Sullivan - 14 points (6 field goals and 2 free throws)
- Gracie Swenson - 8 points (4 field goals)
- Kelby Anderson - 6 points (2 three pointers)
Game summary
Both teams had trouble scoring in the opening minutes, but the Golden Bears held a slight 4-0 advantage.
The Golden Bears extended their lead to 12-2 with just under 12 minutes to go in the first half.
The Broncos found trouble in getting past the hosting defense, and the outside shots they took weren't landing.
While the Golden Bears showed some hesitation in taking open shots on the outside, they found success in drawing the Bronco defense out then kicking the ball to their guards in the paint.
However, as time ticked away in the first half, the Broncos mounted a comeback, taking the Golden Bear lead from over 10 points to just three heading into the locker room.
One advantage the Broncos held over the Golden Bears in the second half were fouls, as a couple of the Golden Bear players had accumulated three fouls each.
While the second half started evenly between the two squads, the Golden Bears jumped ahead to another 11 point lead.
With 11 minutes to go in the game, the hosts maintained a 38-25 lead.
The Bears extended their lead further to 17 points with six minutes to go, giving the Broncos with a big challenge if they wanted to extend their season.
Ultimately, the Broncos were unable to overcome the hole they found themselves in.
Coach's comments
Head coach Jay Boyle said the Broncos were unable to find the same offensive rhythm they had in the first half.
"We knew we could hold them on defense," he said. "Unfortunately we weren't able to find the rhythm on offense that we needed to get there."
Boyle talked about how well his players complimented each other.
"I'm really proud of how hard the girls worked," he said. "They all looked to score and it was a great effort."
Boyle lastly thanked his seniors for the hard work they put in.
"Unless you win the state tournament, that final game is always going to hurt," he said. "The girls finished the season with a winning record and they have improved so much over the course of the season."
The Broncos ended the 2021 season with a 10-7 record.