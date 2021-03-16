DULUTH - The Falls High School girls' hockey team ended their season Tuesday evening in a 8-1 road loss to the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers in the first round of the Section 7A Tournament.
Goal scorer
- 3rd - Emma Erickson
Pregame comments
Before their game against the Hilltoppers, the Broncos snapped a 36-game winless streak Saturday at home against the Prairie Center Blue Devils 4-2.
“It felt great to get that win,” senior Emma Erickson said. “We've been waiting for so long to get a victory.”
“It was a really good game,” senior Naomi Carradice agreed. “The other girls did a really good job.”
Erickson said how proud the team has come along over the course of the season.
“We'll watch film from the beginning of the season and see just how far we've come,” she said. “It's crazy how much these girls have improved.”
Game summary
The hosting Hilltoppers got Tuesday's scoring started early, sneaking in their first goal three minutes into the opening period.
The Hilltoppers employed an aggressive offense, keeping the Broncos on defense constantly through the first period.
Peppering the Bronco goal with shots, the hosts added to their lead midway through the period, scoring thrice in one minute to put the Broncos in a early hole.
While the Broncos were unable to get much offensive success in the opening period, Erickson was able to finesse her way through the Hilltopper defense to get some shots on goal as the first winded down.
The Hilltoppers continued their scoring ways in the second period, notching three more goals to heighten the challenge heading into the final period.
The Broncos got on the scoreboard when Erickson found the back of the net with seven minutes to go in the final period.
Ultimately, the Broncos were unable to come back, ending their season with a 1-14 record.