FORT FRANCES - The Falls High School girls' hockey team fell 7-0 to the Fort Frances Muskies in the second round of the Border Battle Monday evening.
The Muskies won the previous meeting between the two teams 5-1 on Nov. 23.
Game summary
The Muskies got on the board early in Monday's game, scoring their first goal within the first few minutes of the first period.
It was the only goal scored in the period thanks to the efforts of senior goalkeeper Macey Marcotte, who made great saves throughout the game.
While the Broncos had little trouble getting the puck on the Muskies' side of the ice, but they struggled to find good passes to create scoring opportunities.
These struggles allowed the Muskies to pepper the Bronco goal, breaking the game open when they scored three goals in the last four minutes of the second period.
The Broncos had their best scoring opportunities in the third period, but were ultimately unable to capitalize.
Freshman Shay Mannausau said she was excited to get the chance to start in such a big game.
"I've never been on a high school hockey team before so it's pretty fun to play across the border," she said.
Mannausau also said the Broncos are feeling confident about their upcoming game against the North Shore Storm.
"Last time we played them we only lost by one, so we're going to try and get at them hard tomorrow," she said.
More to come
The Broncos were also in action Tuesday when they traveled to face the North Shore Storm, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 2 p.m. Saturday when they host the Moose Lake Rebels.