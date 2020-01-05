The Falls High School girls' hockey team fell 11-0 to the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers Saturday afternoon.
01/02 vs. Detroit Lakes
Before their game against the Hilltoppers, the Broncos fell 4-2 Thursday evening at home to the Detroit Lakes Lakers.
Emma Erickson scored both goals for the Broncos.
Shot stats
- Shots on goal: 61-2 Hilltoppers
- Goalie Macey Marcotte recorded 50 saves
Game summary
The Bronco offense had trouble getting breakaways during Saturday's game, leaving the puck on the home team's side of the ice the majority of the time.
This allowed the Hilltoppers to pepper the Bronco goal with shots, eventually getting some past the goalkeeper.
Up next
The Broncos were back on the ice Tuesday when they traveled to face the Bemidji Lumberjacks, the results of which were unavailable at press time.