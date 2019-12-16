The Falls High School girls' hockey team fell 7-0 to the Duluth Northern stars at home Friday evening.
Key stats
- Shots: 55-6 Northern Stars
- Goalie Naomi Carradice recorded 48 saves
Game summary
Throughout Friday's game, the Broncos struggled to put up offense against the Northern Stars.
The scoring started for the Northern Stars five minutes into the period, and they followed up with a second goal with three minutes left.
Although the Bronco defense allowed only two goals in the first period, the Northern Star offense kept peppering shots in the second, leading to a four-goal period.
The Bronco defense surged once more in the third period, but without offense, the Northern Stars were able to cruise to a victory.
Up next
The Broncos were back in action Tuesday when they traveled to face the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears, the results of which were unavailable at press time.