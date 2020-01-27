The Falls High School girls' hockey team fell 6-2 at home to the Moose Lake Rebels Saturday afternoon.
Goal scorers
- Maria Vollom with 1:00 left in the first period
- Emma Erickson with 2:30 left in the third period
Game summary
The Rebels were able to get on the scoreboard quickly in Saturday's game, scoring their first goal three minutes in.
After the Rebels got their second goal, senior Maria Vollom got the Broncos on the board by sneaking the puck past the Rebel goalie's skate with a minute to go in the opening period.
The Broncos were unsuccessful in adding to their score in the second period, while the Rebels were able to extend their lead to four goals.
The Broncos' final goal of the game came in the last couple minutes when junior Emma Erickson found the back of the net.
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they host the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.