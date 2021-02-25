The Falls High School girls' hockey team were defeated 6-1 at home by the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears Thursday evening.
The loss drops the Broncos' record to 0-11.
Goal scorer
- Emma Erickson in the second and third periods.
Game summary
The visiting Bears immediately attacked the Bronco goal at the start of Thursday's game.
Peppering shots, the Bears struck first, scoring a short-handed goal with 12 minutes to go.
While the Broncos were able to get into the Golden Bears' side of the ice, they were unable to get many shots on goal in the first period.
The Broncos were simply outpaced by the Golden Bears, constantly playing defense on their side of the ice. Whenever the Broncos did gain possession of the puck, they'd be forced to ice it so they could get fresh players in the rink.
The Golden Bears scored twice more in the first period to head into the first intermission up 3-0.
The Broncos got onto the scoreboard when senior Emma Erickson snaked her way past the Golden Bear defense with just under 13 minutes to go in the second period.
However, the Golden Bears scored another short-handed goal to put the score differential back to three.
The visitors extended their lead a few minutes later, scoring on the power play.
The Golden Bears capitalized on another power play to head into the final intermission up 6-1.
Erickson found by the back of the net one last time with a minute to go in the game.
Although the Bronco defense held up in the final period, not letting in another goal, it still meant the visitors walked away with the victory.
Player comments
Erickson said her teammates have been a source of light in a tough season.
"These restrictions have been pretty tough, but my teammates have made this season a lot of fun," she said.
Senior goalie Naomi Carradice had 52 saves on the evening, saying she's not afraid to leave the crease to give her teammates the puck.
"The crease is my home, and I'll do everything to protect my home," she said.
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 2 p.m. Saturday when they travel to take on the Moose Lake Rebels.