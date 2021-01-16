The Falls High School girls' hockey team fell in its season opener 6-3 to the North Shore Storm at home Friday evening.
Even though they took the loss, the Broncos put up a good effort against the visiting Storm.
Emma Erickson got the first goal of the season for the Broncos, heading into the second period down 4-1.
The Broncos went on to close the gap after two more goals were scored, including seventh grader Taylor Burns getting her first career goal.
However, the Storm pulled away once more by scoring two more goals in the final period, including an open-netter to put the game away.
The Broncos will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to face the Crookston Pirates.