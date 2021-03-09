The Falls High School girls' basketball team scored a closely-contested home victory Tuesday evening, besting the Hibbing Bluejackets 41-38.'
The win boosts the Broncos' record to 9-6.
03/05 vs. Duluth East
The Broncos were also in action Friday when they hosted the Duluth East Greyhounds. The Broncos lost 48-38.
Top scorers
- Olivia Thostenson - 14 points (7 field goals)
- Chloe Sullivan - 7 points (2 field goals and 1 three pointer)
Game summary
The Bluejackets utilized a high-tempo offense to take an early lead in Tuesday's ballgame.
However, the Broncos powered back to take a lead of their own six minutes in.
The two squads proceeded to trade baskets and leads throughout the rest of the first half.
While the Broncos held a height advantage in the paint, the Bluejackets had good ball defense to counteract it, capitalizing off of Bronco turnovers.
The Broncos also had a good performance behind the three-point line in the first half.
Heading into the second half tied 22-22, the Broncos held a slight 6-4 scoring advantage in the first four minutes.
The Broncos continued to rely on the height of freshman Olivia Thostenson to find points in the paint.
With 13 minutes to go in the game, the Bluejackets started to employ a full-court press defense to try and force turnovers.
The visitors found initial success in the defensive change, scoring seven unanswered points to take the lead.
The Broncos took back the lead with eight minutes to go off of a Lola Valenzuela three-pointer.
One issue the Bluejackets ran into halfway through the final half was foul trouble, with at least three different players racking up three fouls.
With five minutes to go, the two teams stood deadlocked at 35-35.
The visitors continuously sought points from the outside, but didn't find any success at first.
Meanwhile, the Broncos shot more from inside the paint, but the Bluejacket defense stifled many attempts.
Tuesday's game was proving to be a nail-biter, with the home team holding a slight two-point lead with 1:45 to go.
Down the stretch, both teams faced scoring struggles, but whenever one team managed to get a basket in, the other scored on the very next possession to put the score right back where it was.
With 42 seconds to go, the Bluejackets made the Broncos shoot free throws in an attempt to get the ball back.
With 11 seconds to go, the Broncos continued to hold on to their two-point lead, with the Bluejackets having possession for one last shot.
Ultimately, the Bluejackets missed their last shot. The Broncos rebounded the ball and took the victory.
Coach's comments
Head coach Jay Boyle said he's proud of how his team battled to make sure they scored the win.
"Early in the year we've had games where we've lost by two or four, so we've been working on how we finish our games," he said. "We played smart, we didn't have any turnovers at the end and I'm very proud of the effort these girls put in."
Boyle also praised his team's performance on the free throw line.
"It would have been nice to get one of those four shots at the end to put the game out of reach, but we did enough to get it done," he said. "We're not done getting better. We've made some great strides over the past months, so we'll see how we can finish."
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they host the Nashwauk-Keewatin Spartans.