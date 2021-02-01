The Falls High School girls' basketball team lost a close home game 56-55 against the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears Monday evening.
The loss puts the Broncos' record at 1-4.
01/28 vs. Greenway
Much like their game Monday, the Broncos' last game was decided by a single possesion. They lost on the road to the Greenway Raiders 44-42 Jan. 28.
Top scorers
- Chloe Sullivan - 21 points (4 field goals, 4 free throws and 3 three pointers)
- Olivia Thostenson - 14 points (7 field goals)
Game summary
The Golden Bears controlled the opening portion of Monday's ballgame through rebounding. This allowed the visitors to get second-chance points.
One other thing the Golden Bears did was draw the Bronco defense out to the three-point arch, then passing to their guards inside the paint for the layup.
As the first half ticked on, the Broncos started to play a more complete game, tying the game up with nine minutes to go.
However, the Golden Bears were able to found a few more baskets inside the paint to head into halftime with a 32-27 lead.
The visitors started the second half with three-consecutive three-pointers to help bolster their lead.
Along with this, the Golden Bears played good transition defense. Whenever the Broncos had a chance for some points off the fast break, the ball got poked away to make the hosts regroup.
With under 10 minutes to go, the Broncos clawed their way back into contention.
The teams traded baskets until 11 seconds to go, where the Broncos trailed by a single point.
However, the Broncos were unable to hit that last basket to get the victory.
Coach's comments
Head coach Jay Boyle said the Broncos were trying to get around the Golden Bear bigs for their final shot.
"We knew they would be there waiting for us, so we tried to get a good outside shot," he said. "We had a shot with two seconds left but it didn't go our way."
Boyle also said he made some adjustments at halftime, including making sure to keep the Golden Bear guards in control.
"We have a very tall freshman in Olivia Thostenson," he said. "Chloe (Sullivan) also did a great job in backing her up. Our girls worked their butts off tonight. We just got to keep working and hopefully we're gonna come out on top of the next one."
Up next
The Broncos will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they host the Chisholm Bluestreaks.