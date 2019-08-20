2019 roster 

Seniors 

Elly Nelson, Macey Marcotte, Kaitlyn Kalstad and Braedyn Aker (manager)

Juniors 

Emma Erickson and Kaitlyn Hostetter

Sophomores 

Grace Jensen, Havyn Pelland and Gracie Bowles

Freshmen 

Shay Mannausau, Olivia Line and Liz Jantzen

Eighth graders 

Alina Hartzler, Quianna Ford, Jillian Bilben, Savannah Busch, Keira Debarnadeaux, Kayden Sjolsvold, Sidney Peterson and Mya Pantoja

Seventh graders 

Lila Wood and Kendra Kalstad

Head coach 

Ashley Goff (second year as head coach)

Assistant 

Ariana Cipriano

Top returning athletes 

  • Havyn Pelland
  • Elly Nelson

Key losses 

  • Whitney Gouin
  • Taylor Sears

2018 postseason 

  • Whitney Gouin was the only Bronco to qualify for the state meet, placing 32nd with a score of 95.85 in the one-meter diving event. 

Strengths of team 

Goff: Everyone works together and they want to help each other improve. We have great leaders on our team who are kind, approachable and passionate about becoming successful swimmers.

Question marks on the season 

Goff: We still need to work on our techniques. Starts and turns will be huge. We’ve been doing a lot of endurance which is good and the girls are in pretty good shape.

News and notes 

  • The Broncos' season and home-opener will be at 3 p.m. Thursday when they host the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks.

