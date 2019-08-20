2019 roster
Seniors
Elly Nelson, Macey Marcotte, Kaitlyn Kalstad and Braedyn Aker (manager)
Juniors
Emma Erickson and Kaitlyn Hostetter
Sophomores
Grace Jensen, Havyn Pelland and Gracie Bowles
Freshmen
Shay Mannausau, Olivia Line and Liz Jantzen
Eighth graders
Alina Hartzler, Quianna Ford, Jillian Bilben, Savannah Busch, Keira Debarnadeaux, Kayden Sjolsvold, Sidney Peterson and Mya Pantoja
Seventh graders
Lila Wood and Kendra Kalstad
Head coach
Ashley Goff (second year as head coach)
Assistant
Ariana Cipriano
Top returning athletes
- Havyn Pelland
- Elly Nelson
Key losses
- Whitney Gouin
- Taylor Sears
2018 postseason
- Whitney Gouin was the only Bronco to qualify for the state meet, placing 32nd with a score of 95.85 in the one-meter diving event.
Strengths of team
Goff: Everyone works together and they want to help each other improve. We have great leaders on our team who are kind, approachable and passionate about becoming successful swimmers.
Question marks on the season
Goff: We still need to work on our techniques. Starts and turns will be huge. We’ve been doing a lot of endurance which is good and the girls are in pretty good shape.
News and notes
- The Broncos' season and home-opener will be at 3 p.m. Thursday when they host the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks.