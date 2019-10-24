The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team competed in a quadrangular meet in Virginia Tuesday.
Overall, the Broncos finished in fourth place with a score of 279 points.
During the meet, the Broncos recorded five top-three finishes, including a first place result from Havyn Pelland in the 100-yard butterfly.
The Broncos were back in the water Thursday when they traveled to Mesabi East, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Top-three results are below:
200 medley relay
3rd - 2:07.47
1) Macey Marcotte 2) Kaitlyn Kalstad 3) Havyn Pelland 4) Elly Nelson
200 freestyle
3rd - Havyn Pelland, 2:15.41
100 butterfly
1st - Havyn Pelland, 1:04.67
100 freestyle
2nd - Elly Nelson, 1:00.63
400 freestyle relay
3rd - 4:18.47
1) Emma Erickson 2) Macey Marcotte 3) Kaitlyn Kalstad 4) Havyn Pelland