The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team competed in a quadrangular meet in Virginia Tuesday.

Overall, the Broncos finished in fourth place with a score of 279 points.

During the meet, the Broncos recorded five top-three finishes, including a first place result from Havyn Pelland in the 100-yard butterfly.

The Broncos were back in the water Thursday when they traveled to Mesabi East, the results of which were unavailable at press time.

Top-three results are below:

200 medley relay

3rd - 2:07.47

1) Macey Marcotte 2) Kaitlyn Kalstad 3) Havyn Pelland 4) Elly Nelson

200 freestyle

3rd - Havyn Pelland, 2:15.41

100 butterfly 

1st - Havyn Pelland, 1:04.67

100 freestyle

2nd - Elly Nelson, 1:00.63

400 freestyle relay

3rd - 4:18.47

1) Emma Erickson 2) Macey Marcotte 3) Kaitlyn Kalstad 4) Havyn Pelland

