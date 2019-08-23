The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team hosted the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks in its first meet of the 2019 season Thursday.
Although the Broncos came up short against the Thunderhawks, head coach Ashley Goff said she was proud of the effort her girls showed throughout the meet.
"They performed very well. Elly Nelson had great times and so did Macey Marcotte in the 200 IM," she said. "Especially for how early in the season it is with only 10 days of practice so far. We had several personal bests. Many of the girls dropped as much as five seconds off their best times from last year."
When asked who had the top performance of the meet, Goff said it was hard picking one name that stood out above the rest.
"It’s hard to pick. They all did so well," she said. "I'd say the top performance was Havyn Pelland coming in first in the fly. She picked up right where she left off at sections last year where she medaled."
The Broncos were back in the water Tuesday when they hosted the Northeast Range Nighthawks in a dual meet, the results of which were unavailable at press time.