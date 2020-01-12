The Falls High School girls' hockey team came out with a 3-3 tie against the Prairie Center Blue Devils Saturday afternoon.
The tie puts the Broncos out of the loss column for the first time this season.
01/09 vs. Hibbing
The Broncos hosted the Hibbing Bluejackets Thursday evening, losing 5-0.
Game summary
Throughout much of the first period, the Broncos controlled the offense, peppering the Blue Devil goal with shots.
However, it was the Blue Devils who scored first, netting a goal on a breakaway 12 minutes into the period.
After the Blue Devils scored once more in the opening minutes of the second period, the Broncos started some scoring of their own.
Around six minutes into the second, junior Emma Erickson found the back of the net.
Erickson scored once more with 4:22 to go in the second to tie the game up for the Broncos.
However, the Blue Devils scored their third goal with 74 seconds left to get a 3-2 lead heading into the final period.
The only goal of the third period came with 4:34 to go, when Erickson got her hat trick to tie the game up once more, sending it into overtime.
Both teams got some offense in during overtime, including goalie Macey Marcotte making a great save on a Blue Devil breakaway to save the game for the Broncos.
Ultimately, neither team was able to score, ending the game in a tie.
Erickson talked about how she didn't plan on scoring a hat trick during Saturday's game.
"I wanted my teammates to get goals because a lot of them haven't gotten their first varsity goals yet and I wanted them to feel the same rush," she said.
Marcotte said she and her teammates really wanted to get that win, but they will take a tie over a loss.
"We all felt we deserved to win that game, we all worked hard but it's what happens sometimes," she said. "This will still be a good momentum setter."
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7 p.m. Friday when they travel to face the North Shore Storm.