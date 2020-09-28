The Falls High School boys' and girls' cross country teams competed in the Arrowhead Conference Meet at Eveleth-Gilbert Friday.
At the end of the meet, the girls came away with the Arrowhead Conference Championship, winning the meet with 42 points.
This continues the top-two streak the Bronco girls have been on, placing at least second in the standings at the end of each meet.
Four members of the Broncos also earned all-conference honors by placing in the top-10 in their respective races. These members were:
- Ryan Ford (girls)
- Abbi Hutchinson (girls)
- Anna Windels (girls)
- Anthony Scholler (boys)
Meet quotes
Ryan Ford: The meet had a bumpy start because of a rain delay, but in the end it worked out. I think the biggest challenge for me this year has been racing against time instead of people, so it was nice to run with the boys. I am so proud of us girls going out and getting that trophy. We worked hard and it paid off.
Anna Windels: Running in the rain is never fun, and I know most of the team was hoping the race would be canceled, but I'm glad we stuck around to run. This has been a great year for the Broncos and I'm so proud of what every single girl has accomplished this season. All of the younger girls who pushed themselves this meet will be outstanding runners. Meets like these make me so proud to be their captain.
Abbigail Hutchinson: Most of us weren't happy with the rain, but everyone tried their hardest and ran very well. I am so happy with how we ran today. Our hard work is paying off and we are still working hard.
Anthony Scholler: I personally thought everyone did well today, despite the weather and the course. I hope everyone feels good about how they did and that we remember you don't have to be good at cross country, you just have to have fun doing it. I look forward to seeing everyone improve at the next meet. With determination and hard work, you can achieve great things.