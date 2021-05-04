Bronco logo

The Falls High School boys' and girls' golf teams traveled to compete at the Mesaba Country Club in Hibbing Monday.

The two Bronco girls' scores were as follows:

  • Kelby Anderson - 49
  • Keirra Aasen - 55

Anderson also recorded the second-best individual score for the day.

The boys' team finished third-overall with a team score of 179.

Individual scores were:

  • Mitchell Nemec - 42
  • Noah Shikowsky - 44
  • Nick Tanner - 45
  • Myles Mason - 48
  • Ryan Hedlund - 57
  • Chase Hoopman - 58
  • Ezra McGonnigle - 60

Nemec and Shikowsky also recorded the fourth and fifth-best individual scores respectively.

Both Bronco teams will be in action at 9 a.m. Wednesday when they host their home meet at The River Golf Course.

