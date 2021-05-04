The Falls High School boys' and girls' golf teams traveled to compete at the Mesaba Country Club in Hibbing Monday.
The two Bronco girls' scores were as follows:
- Kelby Anderson - 49
- Keirra Aasen - 55
Anderson also recorded the second-best individual score for the day.
The boys' team finished third-overall with a team score of 179.
Individual scores were:
- Mitchell Nemec - 42
- Noah Shikowsky - 44
- Nick Tanner - 45
- Myles Mason - 48
- Ryan Hedlund - 57
- Chase Hoopman - 58
- Ezra McGonnigle - 60
Nemec and Shikowsky also recorded the fourth and fifth-best individual scores respectively.
Both Bronco teams will be in action at 9 a.m. Wednesday when they host their home meet at The River Golf Course.