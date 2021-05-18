Bronco logo

The Falls High School boys' and girls' golf teams traveled to Hibbing to compete in a meet Monday morning.

The boys finished second overall with a team score of 341.

Top-four individual scores were:

  • Nick Tanner - 76 (fourth-best across meet)
  • Noah Shikowsky - 87 (13th-best across meet)
  • Mitchell Nemec - 88
  • Myles Mason - 90

On the girls' side, both Bronco golfers placed in the top-10 in individual scores:

  • Kelby Anderson - 91 (fourth-best)
  • Keirra Aasen - 94 (sixth-best)

Up next 

The Broncos will be looking toward section prelims at The Quarry at Giants Ridge, with the girls competing Monday and the boys Tuesday. Start times are still to-be-determined.

