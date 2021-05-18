The Falls High School boys' and girls' golf teams traveled to Hibbing to compete in a meet Monday morning.
The boys finished second overall with a team score of 341.
Top-four individual scores were:
- Nick Tanner - 76 (fourth-best across meet)
- Noah Shikowsky - 87 (13th-best across meet)
- Mitchell Nemec - 88
- Myles Mason - 90
On the girls' side, both Bronco golfers placed in the top-10 in individual scores:
- Kelby Anderson - 91 (fourth-best)
- Keirra Aasen - 94 (sixth-best)
Up next
The Broncos will be looking toward section prelims at The Quarry at Giants Ridge, with the girls competing Monday and the boys Tuesday. Start times are still to-be-determined.