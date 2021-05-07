The Falls High School boys' and girls' golf teams hosted schools from around the Iron Range in the Bronco Invitational Wednesday morning at The River Golf Course.
The boys' team finished first overall with a team score of 338.
Top individual golfer was Nick Tanner, who scored the third-best out of all participants with a score of 81.
Top-four Bronco individual scores were:
- Nick Tanner - 81
- Noah Shikowsky - 82
- Myles Mason - 86
- Mitchell Nemec - 90
Meanwhile, the two Bronco girls also had a golfer get into the top-three, with Kelby Anderson landing third with a score of 94.
The other golfer, Kierra Aasen, ended the day with a score of 100.
Coach's comments
Tony Casareto: It was a special day for our team. The seniors got a victory on their own course. This is also the first time in four years that they've won their home meet.
Up next
The boys will be back on the course at 10 a.m. tomorrow when they travel to The Quarry at Giants Ridge.
The girls will be back in action at 10 a.m. Monday when they travel to the same course.